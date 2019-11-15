Baber has his eyes on a number of local players

Fiji Airways men’s National 7s coach was present at the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament yesterday.

It has been an experience of the past where a number of 7s coaches have been at local tournaments to pick out talentend players for the national squad.

A number of 7s players have also come through this pathway.

Baber says he has had his eyes on a number of players for quite some time now.

Yeah obviously I see some of the players through this quarterfinals. See how they go in the semifinal and the final. But you know they are players that we know of, which is good. I have been tracking a number of players over the last couple of years and given them and seen when the opportunity for them to come in and push their case.

The Fiji 7s team is currently in camp in preparation for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Fiji will face Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins on the 25th of this month.

On the other hand the Fijiana side will meet England, China and New Zealand in pool stages.

The Hamilton 7s tournament will be shown live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.