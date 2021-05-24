Baber dedicates win to the nation

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says what they achieved at the Tokyo Olympic Games last night was for the country as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baber says the health crisis was part of the foundation for them in the last three days.

The team will leave for Fiji today while Baber will head to Europe to meet his family after seven months.

Some players are injured according to Baber but he says it’s been quite a journey.

Baber is also hoping that one day we’ll celebrate Fiji’s historical achievement.



He also thanked Fijians for believing and supporting them.

The Welshman is looking forward to returning to Fiji in a few weeks.