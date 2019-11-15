Home

Baber congratulates Tuwai

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 8, 2020 5:04 pm
Fiji 7s head coach Gareth Baber [right] with Jerry Tuwa

Fiji 7s head coach Gareth Baber says Jerry Tuwai’s latest achievement is a testament to the work he has done in the past six years.

Baber congratulated Tuwai for being named the best 7s player of the decade at the World Rugby Awards this morning.

The national coach adds they are fortunate to have a player like Tuwai in the 7s team.

Baber says Tuwai has always been there since his debut until now having won Olympic Gold Medal, World Rugby Sevens Series titles, World Rugby Sevens Player award and getting player of the decade award is huge.

He adds for the game itself, it’s great to see Tuwai entertaining everyone around the world.

“I have lots of respect for the nominees like Cecil and Tim Mickelson those two guys really stood the test of time in rugby and to all the nominees like Cama, Perry Baker, Werner Kok, Senatla and Samisoni Viriviri I respect them, I adore them, I love them as rugby players and as a human being”.

Tuwai made his debut at the Gold Coast 7s in 2014 along with Savenaca Rawaca, Apisai Domolailai, Apisalome Waqatabu, Apisai Naqaliva and Senivalati Ramuwai.

The 31-year-old has won two World Series titles, he is the first Fijian to play 50 successive tournaments and the highest capped Fiji 7s player.

Tuwai also won a 7s player of the year award, he is an Olympic gold medalist and the first player to win five Hong Kong 7s titles in a row.

