Sevens

Baber confirms Maqala is 13th player

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 8:35 pm
Sireli Maqala [SOurce: FRU]

Young Sireli Maqala is the Fiji 7s 13th player for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan which starts next Friday.

After the Oceania 7s in Australia, Baber named an extra four players who are currently in Japan.

The four includes Maqala, Kitione Taliga Joseva Talacolo and Kavekini Tabu.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Baber has confirmed today that Maqala is the 13th player.

Earlier this month the International Olympic Committee made a policy change a change surrounding squad regulations.

Previously, the 13th player served only as permanent replacements in case of injury or other circumstances for the Olympic squads.

However, the change ensures a 13th player like Maqala will be available to be selected across the tournament.

Meanwhile, Australia has announced that former captain Lewis Holland is their 13th player.

The men’s 7s competition starts on the 26th of this month.

