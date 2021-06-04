Baber confident in team

National Fiji 7s head coach Gareth Baber has confidence in the team he has picked for the upcoming Oceania 7s.

With an opportunity to get players exposed to a high-intensity competition before the Tokyo Olympic Games, this just might be the one chance Fiji has.

Baber confirms the 18 member squad announced will be dropped closer to the Olympic as only 13 will be selected for July.

Although Australia and New Zealand have a wealth of experience, Baber believes the young Fijian side has the talent.

“We know the talent that can come up quickly in Fiji and I’m always conscious of that but giving them the best opportunity to have a stage development process”

Baber has admitted the lockdown has hindered the team’s training progress.

“What we try and do is keep the players moving and keep them continuing their developments after that, that’s been hard because we’ve been in lockdown and isolation and it’s tough”

This will be the first time Australia, Fiji and New Zealand will compete together since the cancelation of the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.