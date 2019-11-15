Home

Baber Confident in retaining HSBC title

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 26, 2020 5:12 pm

The Fiji Airways national men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is confident with the plan in place in their bid to retain the HSBC title come September.

At the moment, the Welshman’s main concern is players deviating from training amid the restrictions in place.

Baber says they have planned around on what needs to be done post COVID-19 and what they need to do to get back the Sevens Series.

Article continues after advertisement

 

 

“We are quite confident and we know the training that this boys need to do and the level that they have to be at to play in the World Series and to win a gold medal in the Olympics. We have planned around on what we need to do coming out of the COVID-19 times and what we need to do to win the series.”

So far, Fiji has won the World Rugby Sevens Series four times, in 2005-06, 2014-15, 2015-16 and most recently in 2018-19.

