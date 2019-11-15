Baber calls up Suva flanker Sadrugu for Marist 7s

It’s not every day you get a call from the national 7s coach or even an Olympic gold medalist to try something different.

However, this is the case for 20-year-old impressive Suva flanker Taniela Sadrugu.

The youngster has been in sublime form for Suva in the Skipper Cup and has caught the attention of many in the country including Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Sadrugu will be part of the Jerry Tuwai captained Barbarian Brothers team which is a shadow national side for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student from Wailevu in Macuata says he didn’t expect to be playing in the Marist 7s this year.

“I was just playing my part in the 15s, doing my best, I got a shock when I got a call from Jerry Tuwai and Baber too, to try out at the Marist 7s, I’m so excited and well prepared’.

He says he didn’t think twice about the opportunity when contacted by Baber and Tuwai.

Sadrugu last played 7s for his Nabua club in a tournament in Ra a year ago.

The Suva flanker adds he loved watching two of Fiji’s best sevens forwards as a youngster.

“I like watching Seremaia Burotu because he was a very tough player and brutal player, Semi Kunatani, I like watching them”.

Sadrugu and the Barbarian Brothers will play defending champions Police Blue at 9:52am on Friday in their first match.

They will also meet Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s Yamacia side and Naviavia Gladiators in pool play.