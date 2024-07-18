Baber backs Fiji

Fiji 7s 2020 Tokyo Olympic games gold medal winning coach Gareth Baber believes the national side can turn up on the day and deliver another golden performance in Paris next week.

The Welshman says some people will be worried about Fiji, given their track record.

However, Baber told Rugby Pass there’s work to be done, but Fiji certainly can medal.

He says the country is steeped in sevens rugby and Fiji have consistently produced some players who can really do something.

The former national 7s coach also believes New Zealand will be positioning themselves as real medal contenders too along with France who can also do well, but their major challenge is constructing a frame to help their players do their best stuff in front of the home crowd.

Australia, New Zealand and France are also tipped by rugby experts to take out both men’s and women’s 7s gold.

Fiji will face Uruguay in their first pool game at 3am before they take on USA at 6.30 am at Stade De France next Thursday.

The Fijiana meets Canada first three days later at 3.30am at the same venue.

Our Fiji 7s side marches into the Games village later tonight.