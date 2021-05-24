Babas blank Army in first game

Fiji Barbarians has had a good start to its 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s campaign with a 31-0 win over Army Red.

Tevita Daugunu scored a double while Elia Canakaivata scored the third to give Barbarians a 17-0 lead at half-time.

Barbarians lanky forward Joseva Talacolo and Waisea Nacuqu each scored a try with successful conversions to help the side dominate in its first pool match.

Fiji Warriors also had a good start recording a 20-5 win against Wadigi Salvo.

The west-based Wadigi Salvo scared the Warriors in the first half, scoring the first try of the game.

Fiji Warriors quickly picked up with a try to Petero Ratumaitavuku, Petero Kelevanua, Tira Welagi and Sakiusa Siqila.

All tries weren’t converted.

In other results, Army Green thrashed Lami Cavaliers 31-5, Blue Diamond defeated Bua Ruggers 31-17, Police Blue beat Freshet Navy 22-14, Ratu Filise defeated Navutulevu Murphy 17-10, Veiyasana Provider 24-12 Moala Vonokula,

Devo Babas 17-5 St Peter Namosi and Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7-0 Eteni Rukunirara.

Matches continue at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can catch all the action live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.