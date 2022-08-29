Australia wins first ever Series title

[Photo Source: World Rugby]

Australia has created history, winning its first-ever HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title.

The side defeated Samoa 21-7 to win bronze at the Los Angeles 7s tournament and bag the 2021-2022 series title.

Samoa scored first after three minutes of play when Owen Niue crossed over, with the conversion from Melani Matavao.

However, it was all Australia from then on with tries to Corey Toole and Henry Peterson for a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Dietrich Roache sealed the title with their third converted try in the 10th minute.