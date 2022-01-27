Australia to face rivals again in Spain

Australia’s Men’s 7s team is set to resume their rivalry with the All Blacks Sevens as they face off in round three of the World Series in Malaga next week.

John Manenti’s side has been drawn alongside the Kiwis in Pool B, set to kick off the tournament against the 2019-20 champions next Friday.

It will mark the first game for the New Zealand teams on the World Series circuit since March 2020, having missed the opening two rounds in Dubai.

Article continues after advertisement

The Aussies will face Japan next Saturday and then Ireland.

Meanwhile, defending gold medalists Fiji and Dubai champion South Africa headline a strong Pool A along with England and Scotland as they return to their individual nations following playing the Dubai legs as Great Britain.

Hosts Spain will take on USA, Samoa, and Argentina in Pool C whilst Kenya, Wales, France and Canada round off the group action as part of Pool D.