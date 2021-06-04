Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|Vaccination in Ba concludes today|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Australia supports Fiji 7s travel to Oceania tournament

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 4, 2021 1:47 pm

The Australian Government is proudly supporting the travel costs for national women and men’s sevens teams to compete in the Oceania 7s.

Fiji’s participation is made possible through the PacificAus Sports which is a $52m program that aims to build sustainable, elite sport pathways between Australia and the Pacific, with a major focus on women and girls.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja says Fiji 7s players are international heroes of the game, inspiring fans and uniting communities across Australia and the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’re delighted to be supporting Fiji’s travel to Australia to compete which will be critical for the national sides’ preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Seselja says this goes to the heart of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership, bringing the two countries top teams together to succeed and thrive.

Oceania Rugby General Manager Bruce Cook says they had to do something for the region’s Olympics pre-qualified teams.

“We needed to give them a competition, a high performance competition stage to play before they go to the Olympics because there’s been no rugby around, they’ve been playing some rugby in Fiji in 7s tournaments but it’s not like playing the best other two teams in the world, that’s why we did it”.

It will be the first time Australia, Fiji and New Zealand will compete together since the cancelation of the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Oceania 7s will be held on 25-27 of this month in Townsville, Queensland and the national sides will leave the country this evening.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.