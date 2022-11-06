Australia spoil Fiji's party in Hong Kong

The Australian side celebrating [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s has failed to win its sixth successive Hong Kong 7s title after going down 17-20 to Australia in the final.

It was Australia’s first win at Happy Valley in 34 years.

Speedster Iowane Teba was named the 13th player and didn’t feature in the final.

Fiji got the ball rolling right from kick-off and didn’t waste any time with Joseva Talacolo setting up Josua Vakurinabili for an unconverted try inside the first minute.

Vakurinabili then turned provider from a penalty after committing two defenders before offloading to Nacuqu.

The final was played fast-paced with Australia throwing everything they have and being rewarded with a five-pointer to Henry Hutchinson as Fiji led 12-5 at the break.

A dropped ball by Vuiviawa Naduvalo inside their 22-meter line saw Australia capitalizing with another try before Nacuqu sprinted away to score his second from some scrappy play.

Leading 17-10 with three minutes to play, Joseva Talacolo was sent off for a high tackle and Hutchinson getting another try.

It was an intense final and a mistake at the breakdown by Fiji saw Australia running in the winning try in the corner.