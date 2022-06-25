Australia Selection downs Fiji

Australia Selection made a solid comeback to beat Fiji 26-24 at the Oceania 7s today.

Kaminieli Rasaku was the first to cross over and was backed up by Pilipo Bukayaro for a 14-nil.

Australia Selection replied with a James Turner try as they trailed 5-14.

Article continues after advertisement

Great hands by the Fiji 7s side saw Elia Canakaivata scoring another for the side.

Matthew Gonzalez pulled one back for the Australians with a conversion from Dietrich Roache.

Fiji led 19-12 at the break.

Individual brilliance from Iowane Teba, saw him jotting down another try for the national side.

The Aussies rattled the Fijians in the second-half, giving Turner and Gonzales a chance to score their second tries and Roache didn’t disappoint converting both to hand them a win.

The Fijiana also lost its fourth match, going down to Black Ferns Ma 14-7.