Australia scoops third gold after win over Ireland

The Australia Women’s 7s team has added another gold medal to their tally after beating Ireland 17-12 in the final of the Seville 7s today.

The Irish Women displayed some brilliant sevens rugby in the first few minutes of the game, with tries from Beibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood.

Faith Nathan put Australia back just before the break with a try in the 7th minute.

Australia was a better side in the second-half, pressuring the Ireland defense to score two tries from Nathan and Dominique du Toit.