Australia has what it takes to beat South Africa: Norton
January 31, 2022 5:29 am
Australia will face South Africa in the final of the Seville 7s today.
The Aussies defeated Argentina 26-12 in the semi-final while South Africa thumped Ireland 26-nil.
The two teams last met in the final of the Dubai 7s last year where the Blitzboks came out victors edging Australia 10-7.
Although South Africa is Series leader at the moment, Former England 7s player Dan Norton says Australia should not be ruled out.
Norton says they have a good combination of players with the likes of Maurice Longbottom and Corey Toole.
“I think they have some technical analysis and some good speed and power. But I think it is about them holding on to the ball creating a space for Maurice and Toole. Let’s hope there is some opportunity there, even if we want a win to continue, the run to continue, I think it will be exciting for the sport to have an upset as well.”
The final will for the will kick-off at 7.26 am today.
You can catch the action live on FBC TV.