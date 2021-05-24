Australia has what it takes to beat South Africa: Norton

Australia will face South Africa in the final of the Seville 7s today.

The Aussies defeated Argentina 26-12 in the semi-final while South Africa thumped Ireland 26-nil.

The two teams last met in the final of the Dubai 7s last year where the Blitzboks came out victors edging Australia 10-7.

Although South Africa is Series leader at the moment, Former England 7s player Dan Norton says Australia should not be ruled out.

Norton says they have a good combination of players with the likes of Maurice Longbottom and Corey Toole.

“I think they have some technical analysis and some good speed and power. But I think it is about them holding on to the ball creating a space for Maurice and Toole. Let’s hope there is some opportunity there, even if we want a win to continue, the run to continue, I think it will be exciting for the sport to have an upset as well.”

The final will for the will kick-off at 7.26 am today.

You can catch the action live on FBC TV.