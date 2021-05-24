Aussie 7s rep Vosaicake grateful for opportunity

Australia 7s rep Solomone Vosaicake is hopeful they can achieve their goals in the International 7s tournament which kicks off at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow.

He says they’re blessed to be part of the event as they are here with a new coach.

The 21-year-old made his debut at the Dubai 7s last year and has since featured in four World Series tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement



Solomone Vosaicake

Vosaicake last played in Fiji in 2020 for his Two Blues club during at the Coral Coast 7s.

The Australian born from Vanuabalavu in Lau and maternal links to Ra says it’s great to play against the Olympic gold and silver medalists.

“So this is definitely another place where the coaches will select their players that’s why we’re here, we’re here to prove ourselves that we can stay in the team and there’s no better way to do it than play against the best two teams in the world, Fiji and New Zealand”.

Other familiar names in the World Series part of Australia’s 7s side are Henry Hutchinson and Josh Turner.

Australia will play the Fiji Babaas at 10:20am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the first match between Fijiana and New Zealand will kick off at 10am.

You can watch the FRU International 7s LIVE on FBC Sports channel.