Sevens

Associated Press picks Fiji to win gold

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 3:34 pm
The Fiji 7s team [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side is the favorite to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games according to predictions of the Associated Press.

These predictions are based on the current form of teams and individual athletes.

Fiji has been picked by AP to win gold and New Zealand silver with South Africa the bronze medal.

Article continues after advertisement

However, New Zealand is the team to beat in women’s 7s, Australia is second and USA is expected to claim the bronze.

In the 100 meters, USA’s Trayvon Bromell is the favorite followed by Andre De Grasse of Canada and Ronnie Baker also of USA.

Jamaica’s sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is highly tipped to claim both the 100 and 200 meters gold medals for the women.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games start on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

