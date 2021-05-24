Army women crowned Super 7s Series 2nd leg champions

Army is the women’s champions of the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series after a comfortable 26-15 win over Seahawks in the final today.

The women in red and green breezed their way through the first half, and the inclusion of the national reps was a major boost to the Army’s campaign.

A break from Army’s Alowesi Nakoci from near the try line saw her sprint to give Army a 5-nil lead.

Ivamere Nabura scores their second and the conversion from Reapi Uluinasau saw Army lead with 12-nil.

It was not over for Army as Sesenieli Donu dodged past the strong Seahawks defender of Rusila Nagasau to score their third, Uluinasau further their lead to 19 points.

Ana Maria Naimasi scored their last try in the second half.

Seahawks ran riot in the second half with three consecutive tries from Vitalina Niulevu, Esita Kotoisuva, and Rusila Nagasau.

This was not enough as Army walked away with the win.