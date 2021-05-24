Army to face Seahawks in women's cup final

Army will face Seahawks in the women’s cup final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series today.

This is after Army walloped Police 38-nil in the semi-final.

Army dominated the first half with a 19-nil halftime lead.

Both sides were equally balanced with national 7s reps being represented in each team.

Vasiti Solikoviti scored first for Army at the kick-off giving them a 5-nil advantage.

A break from Ana Maria Naimasi from near the 22-metre mark saw her sprint to score the second try of the match.

Olympic Bronze medalist Aloesi Nakoci’s try put them in a good position to score another try and the lead.

A dangerous tackle from Tavenisa Ketewai, and Vasemaca Marama, put Police in a tight position being down two players.

Army couldnt take advantage as Police kept their strong defense .

But Army were able to hold Police till the final whistle.

In the other semifinal, Seahawks thumped Rosi Ni Yasawa 22-5.