Army ready to defend Nawaka 7s title

Defending Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s men’s champion, Army, is all set to defend its title this year.

The tournament starts tomorrow and today all men’s, youth and women’s team captains had their photo shoot in Nadi.

Army who defeated Navy 20-5 in the final last year hopes to start their 38th Nawaka 7s strong as they’re in a tough group.

DXC Army Green is in pool six with Golden Eagles, Boutolu Babas and FSC Grassroots Fiji.

Team captain and former Fiji 7s rep Inia Tawalo says it’s going to be an interesting tournament.

“For us it’s a huge task ahead of us, we’ve come prepared we don’t count any team as a small team we respect them but we’ll try and play a good game.”

The Nawaka 7s starts at 10am tomorrow on three grounds in Nadi with the finals on Saturday.

FBC Sports will air the live coverage on Friday and Saturday on games played at Prince Charles Park.

