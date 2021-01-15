Army out to retain lost pride with help of national reps

The Army Sevens side is trying to retain lost pride as they head to prepare for the Super 7’s Series this weekend.

For a while, the men from Delai Nabua have not been making headlines in the local sevens scene, and they want to change this.

Manager Lieutenant Epeli Serea says the team will bank on national sevens winger Alasio Naduva, former sevens captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Suva flyhalf Jone Manu, and flanker Elia Canakaivata to achieve its goal this weekend.

“Since Marist last year we’ve been trying to revive the Marist sevens team and we’ve improved during the past few tournaments however we look forward to meeting police again this weekend”.



Suva flyhalf Jone Manu

Lieutenant Serea says they will not count out any team in their pool.

“We’ve met these three teams for the past few tournaments and I would say that they are all good teams given their performances in the last tournaments and we wouldn’t take any team lightly as of now we will take every game as it comes and move up the ladder as we go through the tournament”.

The Army side is pooled with Uluinakau, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka.

The first leg of the tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday and Saturday.