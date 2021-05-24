Army Green stun NZ in cup quarters

Lemeki Bolayara scored the winning try in extra-time for Army Green to take down the New Zealand All Blacks 24-19 in a nail-biting quarter-final match at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Army Green started strong dotting two consecutive tries in the first half.

Serupepeli Nakita and Inia Tawalo each scored a try to leave New Zealand hanging with nothing in the first spell.

New Zealand redeemed itself in the second half as Trael Joass, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu each scored converted tries.

Apisai Ravueta made a breakaway run from centre to equalize the scores 19-all at full-time.

The game that kept the crowd at the edge of their seat went into extra time.

Both teams were desperate for that semi-final spot as they struggled for a try.

Army Green dominated possession which led to a try by Bolayara who sprinted towards the corner for the winning try.

Army Green will now face Police Blue in the second semi-final at 5:50pm after they defeated Police White 35-19 in the last quarter-final.

In other quarter-final matches, Fiji Barbarians beat Blue Diamonds 21-5 and Tabadamu went down to Fiji Warriors 19-12.

The first semi-final will kick off at 5:30pm between Fiji Barbarians and Fiji Warriors.

The second semi-final will kick-off at 5:50pm.