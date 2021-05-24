Army Green create upset in Day 2 of Wairiki 7s

Army Green created the biggest thrashing of Day 2 of the 14th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Carnival after they defeated Korovatu Babas 36 – nil.

The Napolioni Naulia coached side earlier beat Delaivuna Brothers 19 – nil.

Police Blues remain the favourites to top Pool 1. They beat Axcellerate Devo Babas 7 – 5 in their 2nd pool game this afternoon and earlier beat Fiji Bitter Labasa Service 15-0.

They are scheduled to take on Uluinakau in their third and last pool match.

However, Uluinakau is one of the two senior teams that have registered but didn’t turn up.

Raiwasa Taveuni is also coming out strong in its pool games with the side defeating Mua Knights 12-0 in its second pool game. The side earlier beat Malake Senior 17- 0.

They will take on Nawaka in their last pool match tomorrow.

Ratu Filise is also having a good outing with the side beating Vuna 19 – 5 in their second pool game. They earlier played to a 7 all draw with Tagimaucia Veilomani Combo.

Marist lost its second pool match to Somosomo Sharks 15-0, they were earlier beaten by Nakaiolo from Kadavu – 10 – 5.

In other pool matches, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni beat Davetalevu Blues 14 – nil, CKS Tabadamu beat Kingdom Warriors 10 – 7, Fire Labasa defeated Lavena Reds 7 – 5, St Jospeh 1 won against St Paul Nadavaci – 17 – nil, Bua Babas beat Naselesele Rams 7 – nil, and Navesi Basaga Kanakana played to a 7 all draw with Savuiqali Marine.

Games continue at the Wairiki Parish Grounds.