Army Green bundled out

The Ram Sami Army Green side has bundled out of the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s main cup competition.

They lost to Blue Gas Police Blue 10-14.

The strengths of national reps Aisea Tuivuaka, Joshua Vakurunabili, Alosio Naduva and brothers Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Isoa Tabu and Kavekini Tabu were no match for the police side.

Police scored two converted try in the first half to lead 14 – 0.

The Army Green side managed to cross the tryline in the last minute of the game.

Blue Gas Police Blue now progresses to the semifinal of the Cup Competition.