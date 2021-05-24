Army defeats Police Blue in women’s play-offs

Army has defeated defending Marist 7s women’s champion, Police Blue in the playoff of the 46th tournament at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The army side lace with a number of national reps outclassed Police Blue 17-5 and will meet Wardens in the first semi-final tomorrow.

The two teams have booked their place in the semi-final as they were both unbeaten from the pool stages.

Police were penalized at the breakdown and Aloesi Nakoci spotted space and ran a straight line through to try-line to score Army’s second.

Things didn’t look good for the defending champions when they were reduced to six after a Bulou Vasuturaga copped a yellow card.

Army with the number advantage spread out wide to get their third through Nakoci and led 17-0 at halftime.

Police finally answered back two minutes into the second-half through.

Laisani Likceva used her speed to outpace Solikoviti at the far left corner to register Police’s only points in the match.

Police tried hard to close the gap but the Army defense stood tall to lock the scores at 17-5.

While Police lost, it doesn’t affect their place in the semis as the side looks to regroup against DXC Seahwaks in the second semi-final.