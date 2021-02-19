Army aim for top spot in Super Series

The Army 7s team will be aiming to jump a few spots in the FRU Super 7s Series table when the Nadi leg ends tomorrow.

Fiji 7s players Meli Derenalagi and Alasio Naduva have been instrumental for 5th placed side, as they won their games at Prince Charles Park today.

After only reaching the cup quarterfinals during the first leg in Sigatoka, this Army side is determined to not fall short again.

Naduva says they are expecting more intense competition tomorrow.

“Tomorrow it will be a tough one because it’s the top 8 so we will crunching on the top 4 and then the top 2.”

While the side has been in great form during day 1 of the tournament, there’s still a number of areas the Army coaching panel will be working on, with discipline being on top.

The series has also been praised as it’s a way other players are able to showcase their skills and uncover talents.

Meanwhile in other matches, Uluinakau beat BLK Stallions 15-10, Raiwasa Taveuni edged Wadigi Salvo 14-12, Eastern Saints defeated Tabadamu 24-14.

LAR Barbarians beat Wardens 19-10 and defeated Police White 26-19.