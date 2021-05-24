Argentina defeats woeful Fiji

Fiji missed out on the bronze medal, losing to Argentina 19-12.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side was riddled with errors and was denied possession almost throughout the match.

Argentina controlled possession for two minutes straight into the first half.

Teamwork makes the dream work for @lospumas7arg as they take home bronze in Dubai!#HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/9sjYuBO9R3 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

They were clinical with their passes allowing Joaquin Lamas to dive over for a try.

Josua Vakurunabili leveled the scores after an error from Argentina at the scrum.

Waisea Nacuqu scooped the ball, passed it to the captain who took on two defenders, offloaded to Jeremaia Matana who tossed it back to the Vatukarasa man to finish the job.

Fiji gave away possession when they couldn’t find the 10metre line from the restart.

The Santiago Gómez Cora coached side put in some nice build-up play seeing Joaquin de la Vega dived over for their second try.

Argentina punished Fiji from the restart again, they applied immense pressure on the Fijians who couldn’t connect their passes.

Daniele Yaya couldn’t get the pass and was punished when Lamas sneaked over for his second.

Panapasa Qeruqeru got Fiji back in the game after being set-up fancily by Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga.

Argentina played the game down, keeping possession, dancing around the Fijians enough to kick the ball out as the hooter went off.