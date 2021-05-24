Home

Ardern was anxious during Fijiana and NZ semifinal

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 5:22 pm

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern revealed in Parliament today what she went through during the Fijiana and Black Ferns Olympic Games semifinal match.

While congratulating Team New Zealand’s achievements at the Games, Ardern made special mention of the women’s rugby sevens semifinal thriller that went into extra time.

Ardern says she was not sure whether she has ever been so stressed watching New Zealand’s semi-final win over Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Blacks Ferns defeated Fiji 22-17 and went on to win the gold medal while the Fijiana settled for bronze following its 21-12 victory over Great Britain.

New Zealand finished in 13th place at the Olympics with seven gold, six silver and bronze medals.

Fiji was placed 59th out of the 205 nations that competed after winning gold and bronze medals in rugby sevens.

 

[Source: TVNZ]

