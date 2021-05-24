Another chance to shine at Marist 7s

A lot is at stake for the two teams made of national squad members who will feature at the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this week.

Players in the Fiji Barbarians and Fiji Warriors sides will have one last chance to impress Head Coach Ben Gollings and his assistant Viliame Satala before the final side for the Singapore and Vancouver 7s next month are named.

One of the two teams is a possible side for the next tournaments in the World Series.

Gollings says getting more game time is vital for the squad.

‘We’ll have to look towards probably putting one squad as we look towards Singapore 7s and looking at narrowing it down in that regard but again one of my focuses is that I want the team to play as much rugby together as possible so even though the squads may be split you they putting their hands up in terms of the opportunity that lie ahead with Singapore and Vancouver and the rest of the year’.

Fiji Barbarians is in pool K with Army Red, Daveta, and Caginivaturu while Fiji Warriors have Wadigi Salvo, Lionhearts, and Senikau in group C.

The Marist 7s starts on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst, and Bidesi Parks in Suva with the women’s and under 18-21 competitions.