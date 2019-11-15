Another 7s title for Tabadamu

Tabadamu is the new champion of the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

The Marist 7s champions with Jone Vota, Leo Naikasau, Daniele Cakaunivalu, and Iosefo Masi defeated a star-studded Police side 12-7 in the final.

It was a repeat of the Marist 7s final and Tabadamu managed to score two tries.

Article continues after advertisement

First it was former Wardens rep, Simi Cece, before Iosefo Masi who was the find of the tournament dotted down between the sticks for the second try.

The Naikasau led Tabadamu side won $7000 for winning the tournament.

Tabadamu defeated Blue Diamond 22-12 in the second semifinal and Jerry Tuwai’s Barbarians lost 12-19 to Police Blue in the first.

In other finals, Savusavu One thrashed Levuka 31-0 in the women’s competition while Dominion Brothers took out the Youth title with a 14-10 win over Vueti Cakau Blue.

Army with Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurinabili, Alasio Naduva, and Meli Derenalagi won the plate following their 21-10 victory against Wadigi Salvo.

Vesitagitagi beat GAP 40 Infinity Selection 19 -12 in the bowl final and Naweni managed to win the shield title after a 21-5 win over Nakula.