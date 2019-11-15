Sevens
Annadale Striders on track to win Women's Marist 7s title
September 24, 2020 4:24 pm
The Annadale Striders are on track for the women’s Marist 7s title thrashing Ratu Filise 46-nil.
The Striders hopes to break their two-year drought and win the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.
In other women’s results, CK Ezibuy Marist 2 defeated Fire 12-5.
In the youths category, Marist lost to Ratu Filise 12-14, Radisson Nadurunia defeated Nabua Rugby 19- nil, Koio Rugby Club went down to Fire 14-10.
The games are currently underway.
Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Day One#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports #Marist7s
Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, September 23, 2020
