Sevens

Amor on unlocking Japan’s rugby sevens potential

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 26, 2022 4:06 pm

Japan’s 7s team technical director Simon Amor believes sevens and Japan are a natural fit.

The England and Great Britain legend is already having a positive impact on a team.

Having picked up just 11 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series competition points from the Dubai doubleheader in December, Japan’s men lost all three of their pool fixtures in round three in Malaga but ended the weekend in Spain with a noteworthy win over Kenya.

Article continues after advertisement

Amor hopes Japan has the potential and talent in terms of the agility, footwork and evasiveness that can really suit the sevens game.

He says the game is becoming much more of a one versus one battle and that plays strongly to the footwork that Japanese players have.

Japan is in Pool C with England, France, and Wales.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

