All Police affair for Savusavu 7s final

It will be an all Police affair in the final of the main men’s cup competition of the 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s this afternoon.

The Safer Community Together Excellerate Police White side beat St Theresa Nukubalavu 15-10 in their semi-final clash.

And, the Say No to Drugs Excellerate Police Blue beat the Fiji Bitter Gaunavou side 24 – 12.

The cup final winner walks away with $7,000.

In the Shield Final, Nasinu will take on St Joseph Tavuki Green for the main prize money of $300.

Lami Cavalliers will take on McDonald Saunaka for the $500 prize money in the Bowl Final.

Devo Babas will go head to head with Kingdom Warriors in the Plate Final competing for the $750 main prize money.

In the U21 competition, Bilibili will play against Ravuka Sharks for the $1,800 prize money.

The Women’s final will see Police Suva take on Bumble Bee Gaunavou and the winner walks away with $1,000.