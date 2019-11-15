All Fiji final at Uluinakau 7s

Both shadow national sides Fiji Babas Blue and Fiji Babas White will feature in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Fiji Babas White thrashed Fire 29-0 while Fiji Babas Blue defeated Ukuinakau Red 19-0 in the first semifinal.

Jiuta Wainiqolo, Napolioni Ratu, and Rusiate Nasove dotted down in the first half for the Whites while Waisea Nacuqu and Joseva Talacolo added another two tries in the second spell.

In another semifinal, Uluinakau Red rattled the Fiji Babas Blue early in the match to the delight of the crowd.

The tournament host put a lot of pressure on the Kalione Nasoko captained side which resulted in some handling errors by the Babas.

Iosefo Masi who featured for Tabadamu at this year’s Marist 7s stood out in defense for Fiji Babas Blue.

Uluinakau kept the Babas busy throughout the first half which ended in a nil-all draw.

When the second half resumed, the shadow national side fired from the kickoff with Masi racing through before offloading to speedster Alasio Naduva who ran away for the first try.

Namosi center Onisi Ratave showed his strength a minute later when he carried a defender over in the corner for the team’s second try.

Suva flanker Taniela Sadrugu is slowly adapting to sevens and he raced away untouched after exposing a tired Uluinakau outfit late in the match for their third try.

Looking at the finals, Mala Young Boys takes on Wesley Brothers in the youth competition and Nadi Red meets Nadi Blue in the Fellow Fijians category.