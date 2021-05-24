Sevens
All Blacks 7s beats Fiji Warriors
March 18, 2022 11:47 am
Action from the All Black's vs Fiji Warriors match [Source: Fiji Rugby]
The All Black’s 7s team have beaten the Fiji Warriors 17-5 in their first match of the Fiji Rugby International 7s.
It was a physical match as both teams tried to get the first try however the visitors drew first blood through Moses Leo.
They further increased their lead after a beautiful set-piece moves from a scrum that saw Brady Rush go under the sticks.
A little rain never hurt anybody 🌧#Fiji7s pic.twitter.com/gLFeosqMko
— All Blacks Sevens (@AllBlacks7s) March 17, 2022
The side again went in for third try through Kitiona Vai as they led 17-nil.
The Warriors managed to get a try but it was on the stroke of full time.
