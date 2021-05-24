Home

Sevens

All Blacks 7s through to final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 2:23 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The All Blacks 7s will feature in the Tokyo Olympic Games final after beating Great Britain 29-7 in the semifinal.

New Zealand hung on to the ball for over two minutes before Scot Curry finished it off with a converted try.

Straight from the restart, Great Britain replied with 15 seconds when speedster Dan Norton sliced through the defense to score between the sticks.

A miscommunication in defense saw Reagan Ware raced down the touch-line for New Zealand as they led 14-7 at the break.

Ware was over again for his second try with four minutes to play before Dylan Collier sealed the deal with their fourth for a 22-7 lead.

It was still not enough for New Zealand with Curry crashing over for the team’s fifth.

The final will be held at 9 tonight.

 

