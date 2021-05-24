Home

MINI BUDGET
Sevens

All Blacks 7s team named for Singapore 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 8:18 am
Kitiona Vai [with ball] and Tone Ng Shiu [right] during the Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium

Veteran Sam Dickson will captain a young All Blacks 7s side to its first HSBC World 7s Series in Singapore next month.

Head Coach Clark Laidlaw named his 13 member squad including 5 debutants.

Inline for their international sevens debut are Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Brady Rush, Caleb Tangitau and Kitiona Vai.

Article continues after advertisement


Brady Rush

Laidlaw says it is a great feeling to be named to a World Series team for the first time in more than two years.

He says the players have had a great time preparing in Fiji for three weeks and having new players in the mix brings excitement.

North Harbour’s Moses Leo, Northland’s Brady Rush and Auckland’s Kitiona Vai are not new to the All Blacks Sevens programme, but their opportunity to debut has been delayed by Covid 19.

19-year-old Caleb Tangitau only signed with the All Blacks Sevens at the start of this year but has impressed in his recent outings, while Bay of Plenty and former

New Zealand Under 20 player Leroy Carter also comes into the squad of 13.

Laidlaw says a veteran like Sam Dickson is the right fit to lead the young side.

The All Blacks Sevens squad for the Singapore Sevens:
Leroy Carter*
Dylan Collier
Sam Dickson – captain
Trael Joass
Andrew Knewstubb
Moses Leo*
Tone Ng Shiu
Akuila Rokolisoa*
Brady Rush*
Caleb Tangitau*
Kitiona Vai*
Regan Ware
Joe Webber

