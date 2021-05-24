All Blacks 7s pull out of Malaga and Seville 7s

It will take a little longer for the All Blacks and Black Ferns 7s teams to return to the World Series.

This is after World Rugby confirmed that both teams have withdrawn from this month’s two tournaments in Spain.

The two teams have not played on the circuit since its shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the New Zealand government’s announcement last month of a delay to opening the border, it meant the teams would not have been able to re-enter the country following the tournaments.

New Zealand men’s side has been replaced by Germany and Belgium will take the women’s place.