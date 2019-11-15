Advantage now with western teams for Tabadamu 7s

The Tabadamu rugby 7s tournament organizers are confident their event will go ahead next weekend despite its new venue.

Organizers are aiming to feature a total of 24 men’s teams, 16 youth teams and 12 women’s teams in the two days tournament.

So far only one women’s team, 9 youth teams and 14 men’s teams have registered for the tournament.

With registrations closing tomorrow, Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava is optimistic for a positive response.

“Yes, we are positive with the tournament going ahead next week. Last year we had 20 men’s teams and this year we are targeting 24 men’s teams and 16 youth teams and the under 20 competition to be part of the tournament.”

This is also an opportunity for teams in the west to feature in the tournament according to Yamaivava as they’ll have the tournament in Nadi instead of Nausori.

“We are encouraging teams in the Western division, we have moved the tournament at your doorsteps which is Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Make use of this opportunity to participate in the 2nd Basic Home Tabadamu rugby 7s tournament.”

The winner of the tournament gets automatic qualification to the 2020 Coral Coast 7s tournament in Sigatoka.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park next Friday and Saturday.