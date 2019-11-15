Adherence to dietary restrictions a concern for Fijiana 7s players

One of the major concerns for any sports representatives during the festive season has been the adherence to dietary restrictions.

Fijiana Coach Saiasi Fuli says a concern for them is that there is a very short turn around period between the Cape Town and the Hamilton 7s tournaments.

He says the festive season also falls during this period and players tend to rest during this time.

Fuli says this is not just a concern for the Fiji team but other teams as well.

We know that it’s a challenging task to keep reminding the girls that there’s another back to back tournament coming up, and they just need to continue and do their individual training and do their DT’s and join the team call which is the one day and two days camp.

The Fijiana 7s team are pooled with hosts New Zealand, England and invitational side China at the Hamilton 7s tournament which will be held from the 25th and 26th of next month.

On the other hand the Fiji Men’s National 7s team on Saturday will battle Samoa at 12.47pm, they take on Australia at 6.35pm and they will Face Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.