A shot at history for Fiji and NZ

Both Fiji and New Zealand have a chance to create history at the Tokyo Olympic Games rugby 7s final tonight.

The two sides are guaranteed a medal, however, for New Zealand it will be their first in rugby at the Olympics level after missing out in 2016.

Fiji can also create history by being the first team to win back to back gold.

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The national side defeated Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final earlier this afternoon.

Head Coach Gareth Baber is expected to stick with the same starting in the final which includes Josua Vakurunabili, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Meli Derenalagi, Jerry Tuwai, Napolioni Bolaca, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The All Blacks who looked impressive against Great Britain is also expected to stick with the same team.

The gold medal match will be played at 9 tonight.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]