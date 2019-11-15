A few 7s players arrive after Vancouver tournament

A few of the Fiji Airways men’s 7s players arrived this morning at the Nadi International Airport after the Vancouver 7s tournament on Monday.

Jerry Tuwai, Sevu Moceinacagi, Josua Vakurunabili and Waisea Nacuqu were the only players that arrived this morning.

FBC News understands that coach Gareth Baber and the rest of the players will come in later today.

The Fiji 7s team had finished 5th at the Vancouver 7s.

They currently sit on 3rd place with 83 points.

The next leg of the series will be in London and Paris which will take place in May.