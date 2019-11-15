7th place finish in Vancouver for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side finished 7th at the Vancouver 7s.

Fiji remains in the third spot on the overall World Series standings with 83 points.

The side collected 11 points in Vancouver for their 7th place finish.

This season, Fiji finished 9th in Dubai and Hamilton, 4th in Cape Town and winning the Sydney 7s before losing out in the final in Los Angeles last week.

Fiji’s chances of winning the 2019/2020 World Series and being ranked number one for the Tokyo Olympic is slowly slipping away.

This is after they failed to impress in Vancouver following their three losses.

Fiji was beaten by Canada in pool play before going down to New Zealand 5-17 in the quarterfinal and later thrashed by USA 40-14 in their fifth-place semifinal today.

The national side will need to win all the four remaining tournaments and hope New Zealand and South Africa finishes eighth in those tournaments to win the World Series and ranked number 1 for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, New Zealand still leads the World Series standings with 115 points followed by South Africa with 104.