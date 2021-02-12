7s team needs international exposure: O’Connor

The Fiji 7s team needs international tournaments to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’connor says due to border closures because of the pandemic, the team is left with no choice but to test combination in local tournaments.

O’Connor says for now they will have to make do with local sevens.

“Our players are able to play as a team in local tournaments and we need that international competitions to prepare us well for the Olympics”.

O’Connor says they are looking at available options before July.

“We are looking at Oceania, we’re looking at some tournaments organized in Dubai we are just working around plans to see what is the solution for us”.

The national players will represent their respective teams at the Super 7s Series at Prince Charles Park in Lautoka this weekend.