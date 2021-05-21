7s switch for Samu Kerevi

Fiji born former Wallabies star Samu Kerevi has switched to sevens as the Tokyo Olympic Games draw closer.

Australia Sevens coach Tim Walsh confirmed the news to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Kerevi is currently quarantining in a hotel after finishing Japan’s Top League with Suntory Sungoliath and will join up with the Aussie 7s squad when that has been completed.

Walsh says he doubt Kerevi would end up being a 14 minute player because he’s more of an impact player that will have a real injection into the game.

He says he could be wrong but for any player to be a resilient, 14 minute player, unless they’ve done it before, it could take six or 12 months to even get to that mental and physical side of things.

Walsh adds that it would be a challenge for Kerevi to switch to 7s, but he’s Fijian, it’s in his blood.

It may be difficult for the Viseisei, Vuda man but Walsh says they’re certainly loving that he’s interested and wants to get a crack.

[Source: SMH]