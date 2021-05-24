Home

Sevens

7s star Tuwai honored to lead

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 7:04 am
Jerry Tuwai [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai has been a leader in the past five World Series seasons.

However, leading the national team to the Olympic Games is something greater for the World 7s Player of the Decade.

He is Fiji’s most successful 7s player – but now he will lead this team to his second Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuwai says he will make the most of the opportunity.

“I’m ready to lead this team, I’m very grateful that I have a lot of senior boys in the team that can help me do this job, it’s something that’s bigger than me and I accept it with all my heart, I’m hoping that God will give me wisdom to lead this amazing brothers to the Olympics”.

Unlike Tuwai, the Olympics will be a total new environment altogether for other players and Coach Gareth Baber knowing what the country is facing.

“It’s exciting for me to lead this group into it, it’s been a long and tough year and our hearts go out to everyone in Fiji for everything you going through, believe me the situation that we have here obviously the players bring that to the forefront of their minds what they’ve got to do for the country as well”.

Fiji is pooled with Great Britain, Japan and Canada at the Olympic Games which starts later this month.

