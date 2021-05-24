Home

Sevens

7s Olympians reunite with families

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 11:31 am
Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai re-unite with his family

Majority of the Fiji Mens 7s players have reunited with their families after months.

Four of the players travelled to Suva this morning including captain Jerry Tuwai, Semi Radradra, Iosefo Masi and Asaeli Tuivuaka.

The players were welcomed by staff and Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor at rugby house.

Article continues after advertisement

The men’s team arrived into the country two weeks ago and had undergone mandatory quarantine.

Other players that reside in the west have also reunited with their respective families.

Masi, Radradra and Sireli Maqala are expected to leave for the North in the weekend.

