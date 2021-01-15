7s giants will not deter Eastern Saints

The Eastern Saints side is not intimidated by the giants in its pool for the first tournament of the ‘Super 7s Series’ next weekend.

Saints which is one of the invitational team is pooled with powerhouses Tabadamu and Police White.

The second invitational side BLK Stallions is also in the same pool.

Head coach, Seremaia Bai, says most of the young players will be competing in a major 7s tournament for the first time.

“Hopefully with our skill set and the knowledge around the field of sevens that we can give them a good run”.

Bai says discipline and strength of character will decide who stands out and deserves a spot in the competition.

“You need to get fit to play, just injury prevention, condition the body especially for these young players so they can play to the best of their ability”.

The first leg of the Super Series kicks off at 9am next Friday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians are in pool C with Ratu Filise, Wardens and Yamacia.

Police Blue, Raiwasa Taveuni, Wadigi Salvo of Lautoka and Fire make up pool B.

In group D are Army, Uluinakau, Dominion Brothers and Nawaka.