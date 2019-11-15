60% win for Fiji 7s after two tournaments

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has a 60 percent win record after two tournaments in the World Series.

Fiji has played 10 games where they won six and lost four.

The national side scored 41 tries from their 10 games averaging four tries or 26 points per match.

Article continues after advertisement

But the most alarming statistic for Fiji is their 12 yellow cards from the two tournaments which is the most by any team.

Defense is another area Fiji will need to address for the rest of the season as there have been seven missed tackles per match according to World Rugby stats.

Waisea Nacuqu is Fiji’s top performer with the team’s most points scored and he is also the team’s top try-scorer.

Nacuqu has scored eight tries with 15 conversions for a total of 70 points.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s and Fijiana teams will arrive at Nadi International Airport in the next two hours.