Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

60% win for Fiji 7s after two tournaments

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 18, 2019 12:53 pm

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has a 60 percent win record after two tournaments in the World Series.

Fiji has played 10 games where they won six and lost four.

The national side scored 41 tries from their 10 games averaging four tries or 26 points per match.

Article continues after advertisement

But the most alarming statistic for Fiji is their 12 yellow cards from the two tournaments which is the most by any team.

Defense is another area Fiji will need to address for the rest of the season as there have been seven missed tackles per match according to World Rugby stats.

Waisea Nacuqu is Fiji’s top performer with the team’s most points scored and he is also the team’s top try-scorer.

Nacuqu has scored eight tries with 15 conversions for a total of 70 points.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s and Fijiana teams will arrive at Nadi International Airport in the next two hours.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.